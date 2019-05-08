2019 Outlook: Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson isn't being held to the expectations of Antonio Brown, but he's going to have a shot to play in the same role with the Steelers. The swift, quick-twitch receiver out of Toledo was a monster in 2017 before settling into smaller numbers in 2018, totaling over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns across those two seasons (27 games). He also succeeded on special teams, averaging over 20 yards per punt return and over 23 yards per kick return. Johnson doesn't have the strength to break tackles but does have the speed to take a short pass long distances and deep passes to the house. Kinda like Antonio Brown. And he is capable of lining up anywhere on the field. Kinda like Antonio Brown. Expect a steep learning curve for Johnson, but it doesn't mean he's not worth a late-round pick in seasonal leagues. Bump him up a bit in dynasty/keeper leagues as he'll be worth taking around Round 10 or 11. Also, he's a second-rounder in rookie-only drafts.