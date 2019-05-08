2019 Outlook: Diontae Johnson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
Diontae Johnson isn't being held to the expectations of Antonio Brown, but he's going to have a shot to play in the same role with the Steelers. The swift, quick-twitch receiver out of Toledo was a monster in 2017 before settling into smaller numbers in 2018, totaling over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns across those two seasons (27 games). He also succeeded on special teams, averaging over 20 yards per punt return and over 23 yards per kick return. Johnson doesn't have the strength to break tackles but does have the speed to take a short pass long distances and deep passes to the house. Kinda like Antonio Brown. And he is capable of lining up anywhere on the field. Kinda like Antonio Brown. Expect a steep learning curve for Johnson, but it doesn't mean he's not worth a late-round pick in seasonal leagues. Bump him up a bit in dynasty/keeper leagues as he'll be worth taking around Round 10 or 11. Also, he's a second-rounder in rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...