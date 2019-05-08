2019 Outlook: Dolphins
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dolphins, DST, MIA
The Dolphins are basically hitting the reset button on defense this season, and new coach Brian Flores will try to rebuild this struggling group. While Miami still has standout players in the secondary with cornerback Xavien Howard and safeties Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the pass rush could be mediocre at best after losing Cameron Wake (Titans) and Robert Quinn (Dallas) in the offseason. Hopefully, rookie defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will help Miami's defense up front. In 2018, the Dolphins DST had 31 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions and five touchdowns. The 21 interceptions were second in the NFL behind the Bears (27). We'll see if the secondary can help the Dolphins DST once again, but this is a unit to avoid in all leagues on Draft Day this year.
