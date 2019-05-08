2019 Outlook: Donte Moncrief

2019 fantasy player outlook for Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT

After trading away Antonio Brown to the Raiders for a couple of measly picks, the Steelers signed Donte Moncrief to "replace" him. At 6-foot-2, Moncrief gives Pittsburgh a big-bodies receiver to work the sideline and haul in high-percentage passes from Ben Roethlisberger. Before Moncrief suffered some nagging injuries, he was a good touchdown target for Andrew Luck. Unless the Steelers get James Washington or a rookie to step up opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster, Moncrief could be a suitable starter for them and a bottom-of-the-barrel bench receiver for your Fantasy team. You won't get laughed at if you take Moncrief with one of your last two picks on Draft Day.

