2019 Outlook: Doug Baldwin
2019 fantasy player outlook for Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
Doug Baldwin's NFL career is up in the air at the time of publication, and the 30-year-old could decide to retire. At the end of April, it was reported that Baldwin would make a decision on his future within "weeks," but reports surfaced during the NFL Draft that Baldwin isn't expected to play again. He had three surgeries this offseason on his knee, shoulder and a hernia, and his body started breaking down in 2018. He missed three games due to injury and scored double digits in PPR points only six times. We'll see if Baldwin decides to play this season, and if he does then draft him with a mid-round pick in all formats. But with the potential of him retiring at the time of publication, we don't recommend drafting him this season.
