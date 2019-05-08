2019 Outlook: Drew Lock

2019 fantasy player outlook for Drew Lock, QB, DEN

Drew Lock is expected to open the season as the No. 2 quarterback in Denver, but he could be the starter by the end of the year. The rookie from Missouri, the Broncos' second-round pick in this year's draft, will likely be the backup to Joe Flacco to start 2019, but he could replace Flacco sooner rather than later. Lock is expected to be the long-term starter for the Broncos, and he's worth selecting with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts. In seasonal leagues, ignore Lock on Draft Day, but he could be a waiver wire addition if he takes over for Flacco at some point during the year.

