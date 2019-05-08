2019 Outlook: Drew Sample

2019 fantasy player outlook for Drew Sample, TE, CIN

Drew Sample might have been the second-best blocking tight end in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals wouldn't come out and say he was one-dimensional, but the way they waxed poetic about him after choosing him suggests he's going to come along slowly as a receiver. In 51 games at Washington, he had just 46 catches, 487 yards and five touchdowns. Fantasy owners shouldn't want Sample anywhere near their teams.

