2019 Outlook: Drew Stanton

2019 fantasy player outlook for Drew Stanton, QB, CLE

Drew Stanton will serve as the Browns backup quarterback this season behind Baker Mayfield. That means that if Mayfield were to miss time, Stanton would throw to Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and the rest of the Browns. That sounds great, but Stanton has a career completion percentage of 52.4 with 20 touchdowns in 38 games. Feel free to take him very late as an insurance policy in two-QB leagues, especially if you want to back up Mayfield, but keep expectations low.

