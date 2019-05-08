2019 Outlook: Duke Johnson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Duke Johnson, RB, CLE

Duke Johnson seems relegated to a passing downs role with the Browns - and it might not last all season. Nick Chubb has already scooted past Johnson into the lead rushing role, but once Kareem Hunt comes back from his eight-game suspension, Johnson's playing time could be even further limited. With his 2017 season looking more like an outlier than a breakout campaign and his future in Cleveland looking bleak, your best bet is to draft Johnson late in PPR-only leagues as quality depth through October. He's not exactly a guy who will help you win in Fantasy.

