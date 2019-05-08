2019 Outlook: Dustin Hopkins

Dustin Hopkins will again be the kicker in Washington this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. In 2018, Hopkins made 26-of-29 field goals, including four from 50-plus yards, as well as 25-of-26 PATs. The Washington offense isn't expected to be explosive this year, so Hopkins isn't someone to covet on Draft Day. He's likely only worth using as a bye-week replacement during the season.

