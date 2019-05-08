2019 Outlook: Dwayne Harris
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK
Dwayne Harris will again be a reserve receiver and special teams maven for the Raiders this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. Harris has seven catches and one touchdown as a receiver over his past three seasons with Oakland and the Giants, but he's known more for his production as a return man. In 2018 for the Raiders, Harris had 29 kickoff returns for 663 yards and 20 punt returns for 281 yards and one touchdown. In leagues that reward Fantasy points for return production, Harris is worth a late-round pick.
