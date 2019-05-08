2019 Outlook: Dwayne Haskins
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dwayne Haskins, QB, WAS
Washington selected rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the NFL Draft from Ohio State, and he's expected to compete with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy to be the starter this year. Even if Haskins doesn't start in 2019, it's clear he's the quarterback of the future in Washington, which should be good for his long-term Fantasy value. For this season, if Haskins does win the starting job in Week 1, he has limited upside with a suspect receiving corps. We don't recommend drafting him in most seasonal, one-quarterback leagues, but he is worth a late-round selection in two-quarterback formats. And in rookie-only drafts, Haskins is worth selecting with a third-round pick.
