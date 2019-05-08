2019 Outlook: Eagles

The Eagles DST did not have a good season in 2018, but this should be a unit that rebounds this year. Last season, the Eagles managed 44 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions and scored no DST touchdowns. Philadelphia has too much talent on defense to finish outside of the top 20 DST units in Fantasy, and the Eagles should rely on guys like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Malcolm Jenkins to play better. Plan on drafting the Eagles DST with a late-round flier, or they could become a bye-week replacement during the season.

