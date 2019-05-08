2019 Outlook: Easton Stick

2019 fantasy player outlook for Easton Stick, QB, LAC

The Chargers selected rookie quarterback Easton Stick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from North Dakota State, and he could be the quarterback of the future for the Chargers. For 2019, he will be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor, but the Chargers could view him as the eventual successor for Rivers. There's time to figure that out, so Stick is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. And he's only worth a late-round flier in deep rookie-only drafts.

