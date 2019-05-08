2019 Outlook: Ed Dickson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ed Dickson, TE, SEA
Ed Dickson could be the starting tight end for the Seahawks this season, or he could be No. 3 on the depth chart. It will likely depend on the health of Will Dissly (knee). If Dissly is ready for Week 1, then Dickson and Nick Vannett will share backup tight end duties. But if Dissly is out, then Dickson and Vannett will compete for the starting job. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but Dickson is not worth drafting in most formats. In 2018 with the Seahawks, Dickson had just two games with double digits in PPR points.
