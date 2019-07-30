2019 Outlook: Eddy Pineiro

2019 fantasy player outlook for Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI

Eddy Pineiro will compete for the Bears kicking job in training camp this summer. If he gets it, he'll have a chance at some meaningful opportunities in the Bears' high-powered offense. He would be a kicker to consider using off waivers during the year, but not worth a pick on Draft Day.

