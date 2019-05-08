2019 Outlook: Eli Manning
2019 fantasy player outlook for Eli Manning, QB, NYG
Eli Manning is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Giants this season -- at least at the beginning of the year. We'll see if Manning is the quarterback to finish the season after the Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Daniel Jones. In 2018, Manning had several positive moments, which might come as a surprise. He scored at least 20 Fantasy points in eight games, including three times in the final four outings of the season. But this year, Manning will be without his best receiver since Odell Beckham was traded to Cleveland. His top options will now be Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, and that doesn't make Manning that attractive as a Fantasy option, among other reasons. He's also 38 and clearly at the end of his career. Manning is only worth drafting in two-quarterback leagues with a mid- to late-round pick. And if you do draft Manning this season, just be prepared that any prolonged struggle could lead to the Giants turning things over to Jones for the future.
