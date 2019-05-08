2019 Outlook: Eli Rogers

2019 fantasy player outlook for Eli Rogers, WR, PIT

Eli Rogers aims to retain his slot role with the Steelers this summer, but he'll have to beat out rookie Diontae Johnson to do it. A full year removed from ACL surgery, Rogers profiles as a receiver who will play a good amount but not get enough targets to create strong Fantasy numbers. Take a wait-and-see approach with him this season.

