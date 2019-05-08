2019 Outlook: Elijah Mcguire

2019 fantasy player outlook for Elijah Mcguire, RB, NYJ

Elijah McGuire will likely be the No. 3 running back for the Jets this season with the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery. Now, McGuire could be the direct backup to Bell with Montgomery serving as more of a third-down back, but his Fantasy stock is low heading into training camp. Bell should get the majority of touches this season, with Montgomery mixing in on passing downs. In 2018, McGuire had at least 13 PPR points in three of his final four games. He will only be Fantasy relevant with an injury, and he should not be drafted in most formats.

