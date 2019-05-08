2019 Outlook: Elijhaa Penny

2019 fantasy player outlook for Elijhaa Penny, RB, NYG

Elijhaa Penny is expected to be the starting fullback again for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's more of a blocker than a rusher, and he had just 15 total touches in 2018. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

