2019 Outlook: Emmanuel Sanders

The Case For: With Demaryius Thomas gone, Sanders is the clear No. 1 option in Denver, and he may have gotten a quarterback upgrade when the team acquired Joe Flacco. Sanders averaged eight targets per game with Thomas, and even a small bump would give him a chance to reach 100 catches again as he did in 2014. ... The Case Against: Sanders had Achilles surgery in December, which puts the start of the 2019 season very much in question. In fact, it might put the rest of his career in jeopardy. This is one of the most difficult injuries for a football player to overcome, especially a receiver who relies on the ability to make quick cuts. The recovery won't be made any easier by the fact he's already 32 years old. Watch for reports this summer about Sanders' progress before investing anything more than a late-round pick in him.