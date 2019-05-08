2019 Outlook: Equanimeous St. Brown

2019 fantasy player outlook for Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB

Equanimeous St. Brown figures to be a cinch for a roster spot in Green Bay, but his playing time is up in the air. Confounding as a rookie, St. Brown had more than 55 yards in just two games yet had 15 or more yards on 12 of his 21 receptions, helping him build a quality 15.6-yard receiving average. That paired with his towering height (6-foot-5), he's got some interesting qualities that could net him a role as a deep-threat receiver and understudy to Davante Adams. It's not quite enough to make St. Brown anything more than a late-round sleeper candidate.

Our Latest Stories