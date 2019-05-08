2019 Outlook: Eric Tomlinson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Eric Tomlinson, TE, NYJ

Eric Tomlinson will compete to be the No. 2 tight end for the Jets this season. His main competition will come from Jordan Leggett, Neal Sterling and rookie Trevon Wesco as the backup to Chris Herndon, but Tomlinson is the better blocker of the bunch. That said, he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

