2019 Outlook: Evan Engram

The Case For: With Odell Beckham out of the picture, Engram figures to see a boost in targets. He's averaged almost nine targets per game in games with Beckham the past year, which is elite usage for a tight end. While Engram's counting numbers went down last season, he was actually far more efficient. He caught 70 percent of his targets and averaged 12.8 yards per reception. If he can maintain that efficiency with increased usage, Engram could join the big three tight ends as another elite option. ... The Case Against: The problem with using Engram's numbers without Beckham is that you're not accounting for the impact of Golden Tate. Tate won't command the same target share Beckham did, but the combination of Tate and Sterling Shepard may tamp down Engram's upside a little bit, especially with Saquon Barkley taking 20 percent of the team's targets.