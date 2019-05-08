2019 Outlook: Ezekiel Elliott

The Case For: This is going to sound crazy, but I'm still not sure people realize how good Elliott has been. That's partially because of his suspension and also because his offensive line is (rightly) given so much credit for his success. But just in case you're unaware, here's Elliott's 16-game pace for his entire career: 347 attempts, 1,619 rushing yards, 69 targets, 54 receptions, 480 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns. Even those numbers are skewed by the fact he only caught 58 passes in his first two seasons combined and only scored six rushing touchdowns last year. Elliott should be one of the first two players picked on draft day. ... The Case Against: If you're one of those owners who worries about backs breaking down, Elliott might scare you a little bit. He'll be 24 years old at the start of the season, in the prime of his career, but the Cowboys have ridden him hard. He had 354 touches as a rookie and 381 in 15 games last year. In his suspension-shortened season, he averaged 27 touches per game. That's a lot of exposure to big hits.