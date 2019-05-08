2019 Outlook: Falcons

2019 fantasy player outlook for Falcons, DST, ATL

The Falcons DST was among Fantasy's worst in 2018 and doesn't have a lot of upside for a better 2019. Coach Dan Quinn will take over the defensive play-calling after his bunch allowed 384.5 yards and 26.4 points per game last season, totaling 37 sacks and 19 takeaways. Playing in the same division as the Saints, Panthers and Buccaneers makes things tough, as do matchups against the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Vikings, Texans and Colts. Having linebacker Deion Jones ready to roll for a full season helps, but questions about the ability of the secondary and the potency of the pass rush persist. Expect this DST to go undrafted.

Our Latest Stories