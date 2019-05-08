2019 Outlook: Foster Moreau

2019 fantasy player outlook for Foster Moreau, TE, OAK

The Raiders selected rookie tight end Foster Moreau from LSU in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he could compete for a starting job right away. With Jared Cook (New Orleans) gone, Oakland has a need at tight end, with Moreau's main competition expected to come from guys like Darren Waller and Derek Carrier. While we don't expect Moreau to have a prominent role right away, he could be someone to monitor during the season. Don't draft him in most seasonal leagues, and he's only a late-round flier at best in deep rookie-only drafts.

