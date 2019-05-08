2019 Outlook: Frank Gore
2019 fantasy player outlook for Frank Gore, RB, BUF
Frank Gore signed with the Bills this offseason, and the 36-year-old running back will compete for the No. 2 role behind LeSean McCoy. Gore will face competition from rookie Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon, and Gore will have minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. He actually had a productive season with Miami in 2018. He led the Dolphins in rushing yards (722) and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, although he managed just one total touchdown. With the Bills, Gore will likely need a McCoy injury to be Fantasy relevant, and McCoy missed two games in 2018. We don't recommend drafting Gore in most leagues, but he could be a decent waiver-wire addition if he starts in place of McCoy at any point during the year.
