2019 Outlook: Gardner Minshew

2019 fantasy player outlook for Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC

The Jaguars picked a project at quarterback when they took Washington State's Gardner Minshew. Barely over 6 feet tall, Minshew shined in Mike Leach's air-raid offense, completing an unheard of 70.7 percent of his throws for 7.1 yards per attempt. The offense wasn't overly splashy - a big focus was on getting the ball out to short-area targets - but Minshew stood tall in the pocket with good mechanics and got the job done. Minshew was a nomad of sorts during his college career, committing to or starting a game for five different schools, but his senior year cemented him as a backup NFL quarterback. It's hard to recommend drafting him in any Fantasy league.

