2019 Outlook: Geno Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Geno Smith, QB, LAC

At the time of publication, Geno Smith remains a free agent, and he will look to sign somewhere as a backup quarterback. Even if he lands with a team prior to the season, Smith won't be worth drafting in most leagues. He spent 2018 with the Chargers as the backup to Philip Rivers and saw minimal action. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

