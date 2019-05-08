2019 Outlook: Geoff Swaim

2019 fantasy player outlook for Geoff Swaim, TE, JAC

Geoff Swaim could end up as the No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville this season after he signed with the Jaguars in March. However, Swaim is known for his blocking and not his receiving prowess since he had just nine catches in his first three NFL seasons before getting 26 last year in Dallas. He also has one career touchdown. And Swaim will have to prove he's better than rookie tight end Josh Oliver, who could be a superior receiving option. Even if Swaim is the starter in Jacksonville, ignore him in most leagues on Draft Day.

