2019 Outlook: Geoff Swaim
2019 fantasy player outlook for Geoff Swaim, TE, JAC
Geoff Swaim could end up as the No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville this season after he signed with the Jaguars in March. However, Swaim is known for his blocking and not his receiving prowess since he had just nine catches in his first three NFL seasons before getting 26 last year in Dallas. He also has one career touchdown. And Swaim will have to prove he's better than rookie tight end Josh Oliver, who could be a superior receiving option. Even if Swaim is the starter in Jacksonville, ignore him in most leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...