2019 Outlook: George Kittle
2019 fantasy player outlook for George Kittle, TE, SF
The Case For: Like Ertz, Kittle is the true No. 1 on his team. Or at least he was last year, seeing 25% of his team's targets. But he was also different than Ertz in that he was far more productive with the ball in his hands. He averaged 15.6 yards per reception and finished eighth in the NFL in receiving yards. The 49ers added more at running back this offseason than they did at receiver, so Kittle should again be one of the three actual difference-makers at tight end. ... The Case Against: There is a little bit of concern about just how sustainable Kittle's production was. More than 20% of his receiving yards came on four plays and he had six plays of more than 40 yards. At the very least it's highly unlikely he'll have three plays of more than 70 yards again. There's also some reason to be concerned about his target share after the team drafted Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. There is a ton of young talent in this receiving corps and I would expect they'll be targeted. The regression and volume concerns aren't enough to drop him out of the top three tight ends, but it might make you think twice about his Round 3 price tag.
