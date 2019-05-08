2019 Outlook: Gerald Everett
2019 fantasy player outlook for Gerald Everett, TE, LAR
Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee will again share tight end duties for the Rams, and Everett is the better Fantasy option of the two. That said, he doesn't have much Fantasy value in most leagues. Last year, Everett had just one game with double digits in PPR points. He isn't expected to do much better this season with the Rams getting Cooper Kupp (ACL) back, along with Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Ignore Everett in most formats on Draft Day.
