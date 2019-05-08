2019 Outlook: Geronimo Allison
2019 fantasy player outlook for Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
The Case For: Allison is the Packers' clear No. 2 receiver, which means he'll get close to 100 targets from Aaron Rodgers. Just about anyone would be good in those circumstances. In the four games before he got hurt in 2018, he was on pace for 1,156 yards and eight scores. ... The Case Against: Allison has been in the NFL for three seasons and has a total of 55 catches and four touchdowns. There is no guarantee he bests Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in training camp. And even if he does, there's no guarantee he's relevant. In 2017, 42% of the Packers' targets went to Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham. Another 17% went to the running backs. That doesn't leave much room for Allison to get to a 20% target share.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...