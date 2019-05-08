2019 Outlook: Geronimo Allison

The Case For: Allison is the Packers' clear No. 2 receiver, which means he'll get close to 100 targets from Aaron Rodgers. Just about anyone would be good in those circumstances. In the four games before he got hurt in 2018, he was on pace for 1,156 yards and eight scores. ... The Case Against: Allison has been in the NFL for three seasons and has a total of 55 catches and four touchdowns. There is no guarantee he bests Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in training camp. And even if he does, there's no guarantee he's relevant. In 2017, 42% of the Packers' targets went to Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham. Another 17% went to the running backs. That doesn't leave much room for Allison to get to a 20% target share.