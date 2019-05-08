2019 Outlook: Giants
2019 fantasy player outlook for Giants, DST, NYG
The Giants DST will be a work in progress this season, and this is not a Fantasy option to covet on Draft Day. Losing Olivier Vernon (Cleveland) and Landon Collins (Washington) won't help the Giants defense, which had just 30 sacks, five fumble recoveries, 16 interceptions and scored three DST touchdowns last year. The defense did get some help in the NFL Draft with rookies Dexter Lawrence, Deandre Baker, Oshane Ximines and Julian Love, but they still have a long way to go. Don't draft the Giants DST in most leagues this season, but the unit could be a bye-week replacement if the Giants defense can surprise us early in the year.
