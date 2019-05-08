2019 Outlook: Giovani Bernard

2019 fantasy player outlook for Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN

After the Bengals drafted a pair of rookie running backs, Giovani Bernard's future with the Bengals looks dreary. Not that his future looked great before the draft -- he averaged 7.0 touches in the 24 games when Joe Mixon was healthy. Bernard's value as a late-round pick will only hold up if he's the direct backup to the starter. Without that assurance, Fantasy owners shouldn't even draft him.

