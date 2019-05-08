2019 Outlook: Golden Tate
2019 fantasy player outlook for Golden Tate, WR, NYG
The Case For: Let's forget about the experiment in Philadelphia for a moment. Before the trade, Tate was on his way to his third straight 90-catch, 1,000-yard season in Detroit. There are plenty of targets available in New York, Odell Beckham was getting 10 per game. Tate doesn't need all of those to be a value where he's likely to be drafted. Pencil him in for 80 catches and close to 1,000 yards. He's a guy you'll be starting most weeks in PPR. ... The Case Against: The Giants don't have a true No. 1, but they do have Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. It may be difficult for Tate to get more than 110 targets, which isn't enough if he doesn't drastically improve his yards per reception. Tate will also be 31 when the season starts and just posted his lowest catch rate (65 percent) since 2013. He also hasn't averaged better than 11.8 Y/R since 2014. If neither of those improve in 2019, he'll struggle to make an impact in Fantasy.
