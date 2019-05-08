2019 Outlook: Graham Gano

2019 fantasy player outlook for Graham Gano, K, CAR

The Panthers are sticking with Graham Gano as their placekicker, which makes sense since he's hit at least 81 percent of his field goals in all but one of the seven seasons he's been in town. He even made 29 of 30 in 2017! But he's struggled to finish as a top-12 kicker for three straight years and can't be considered the reliable stud he once was. Settle on a different leg with your last pick on Draft Day.

