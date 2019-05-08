2019 Outlook: Greg Joseph

2019 fantasy player outlook for Greg Joseph, K, CLE

The Browns' kicker might be a popular pick-up in Fantasy this season because the Browns' offense should be plenty explosive. That doesn't mean Greg Joseph will benefit. A year after making 85 percent of his three-pointers, including 6 of 9 from 40-plus yards, Joseph will have to compete with rookie Austin Seibert. Whoever kicks for the Browns will be worth considering with a final-round pick -- we'll see if it's Joseph.

