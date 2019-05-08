2019 Outlook: Greg Olsen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
We're expecting Greg Olsen to be back on the field for the Panthers in 2019, but we're not sure just how effective he'll be. Limited by significant foot injuries in each of the last two seasons, the 34-year-old has missed 16 games and has just five touchdowns and two appearances with 70-plus yards. As he slows down, the Panthers might have found a replacement for him in Ian Thomas, who finished 2018 with a touchdown and at least 40 yards in two consecutive games. Until the situation clears itself up - and it may not clear up at all - Olsen shouldn't be considered the reliable Fantasy starter he once was. Let someone else draft him.
