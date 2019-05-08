2019 Outlook: Greg Zuerlein

2019 fantasy player outlook for Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR

Greg Zuerlein should again be considered one of the best Fantasy kickers this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2018, Zuerlein missed four games with a groin injury, but he still made 27 of 31 field goals, including four from at least 50 yards, as well as 35 of 36 PATs. The Rams offense should once again be dominant, and Zuerlein will again get plenty of scoring chances.

Our Latest Stories