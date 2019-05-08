2019 Outlook: Gus Edwards

2019 fantasy player outlook for Gus Edwards, RB, BAL

Gus Edwards salvaged the Ravens' run game in the second half of 2018, but the arrival of Mark Ingram and rookie Justice Hill spells doom for Edwards' playing time. It's too bad -- in his last eight games of 2018, Edwards averaged a ridiculous 5.2 yards per rush while picking up carries at a 16.3 per game clip. With Ingram aboard, Edwards' touches are sure to sag since Ingram is considered a better rusher and Edwards offers nothing in the passing game. Pretty much the only way Edwards will be impactful is if Ingram misses playing time. Handcuff him to Ingram if you'd like, but ultimately Edwards has nothing more than very late-round value on Draft Day.

