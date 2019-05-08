2019 Outlook: Hakeem Butler

2019 fantasy player outlook for Hakeem Butler, WR, ARI

The Cardinals selected rookie receiver Hakeem Butler in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Iowa State, and he should compete for playing time right away. Butler should be among the top four receivers in Arizona with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and fellow rookie Andy Isabella, and we'll see if Butler can earn consistent targets starting in Week 1. The Cardinals offense should have the chance to be explosive under new coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, and hopefully they can trust Butler in his first season. He's worth a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues, and he's a first-round selection in rookie-only drafts.

