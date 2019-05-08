2019 Outlook: Harrison Butker
2019 fantasy player outlook for Harrison Butker, K, KC
Harrison Butker was the No. 4 Fantasy kicker in 2018, and he should be considered a top option again this year. Butker only made 24-of-27 field goals, which was the lowest total among the top 12 Fantasy kickers last season. But he led the NFL with 65 made PATs on 69 attempts. The Chiefs offense should again be explosive this season, and Butker is a No. 1 Fantasy kicker to covet in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick.
