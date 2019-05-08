2019 Outlook: Hayden Hurst

2019 fantasy player outlook for Hayden Hurst, TE, BAL

Hayden Hurst will duke it out with a few other tight ends for the top spot on the Ravens depth chart in training camp this summer. The 26-year-old was thoroughly outplayed by teammate Mark Andrews last season, so a good training camp will be required to put him in the driver's seat. The Ravens are transitioning to a run-heavy offense and the team tends to use too many tight ends over the course of a season. It's enough to take a wait-and-see approach with Hurst before considering him for the end of your bench.

Our Latest Stories