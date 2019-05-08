2019 Outlook: Hunter Henry
2019 fantasy player outlook for Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
The Case For: Henry was our favorite breakout tight end a year ago before suffering a torn ACL that cost him the season. But the injury happened early enough in the offseason, and Henry is young enough that we can just repeat that call. Henry is still just 25 years old and already has an eight-touchdown season on his resume. Antonio Gates is no longer in the way and Philip Rivers has a long history of leaning on his tight end. ... The Case Against: The Chargers fix last year was to target their running backs more and use Mike Williams in the red zone. Williams, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are all still there, and there's no guarantee they won't stand in the way of Henry's breakout. Henry is a fine late-round tight end to settle for, but don't go reaching. There are still plenty of weapons in Los Angeles.
