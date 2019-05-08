2019 Outlook: Hunter Renfrow

2019 fantasy player outlook for Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK

The Raiders selected rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Clemson, and he's expected to be a reserve this year. Oakland has a crowded receiving corps with Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson, and Renfrow will likely compete with Grant to be the slot receiver. He could win that job, which would increase his Fantasy value, but he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. And in rookie-only drafts, Renfrow is only worth selecting with a late-round flier.

