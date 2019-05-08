2019 Outlook: Ian Thomas

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ian Thomas, TE, CAR

Will Ian Thomas take over the primary tight end job in Carolina? With Greg Olsen expected back, that seems hard to imagine. However, we can't deny Thomas' talents after he finished with 20 catches (27 targets), 200 yards and two touchdowns in his final four games. Because Olsen figures to play a bunch, Thomas will likely slide into the final rounds on Draft Day. You could take him then and hope things go his way, but the likelihood of him splitting targets with Olsen keep the upside very limited.

