2019 Outlook: Irv Smith Jr.

What stops a 6-foot-2, 242-pound tight end receiving threat from being a big-time rookie? How about a 6-foot-6, 256-pound veteran entering the last year of his contract? That's the conundrum Vikings rookie Irv Smith faces in 2019 when he plays behind Kyle Rudolph. At Alabama he was an oft-used starter in 2018, catching 44 passes for 16.1 yards per catch with seven scores in 15 games. The big-bodied weapon has big hands, solid speed and good enough strength. It doesn't mean he's NFL-ready, which is fine since he'll be Rudolph's understudy, but in time he should be a serviceable Fantasy tight end. That is, if the Vikings don't deal away Rudolph and rush Smith into the starter's role. That's the only way Fantasy fans would flock to Smith in seasonal drafts this summer. In long-term formats, look for him late unless it's a rookie-only draft, where he'll collect attention starting in Round 2.

