2019 Outlook: Ito Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ito Smith, RB, ATL

Ito Smith should be elevated into a part-time running back role for the Falcons this year, similar to what Tevin Coleman had in 2018. If Devonta Freeman gets hurt like he did last season, then Smith could end up with a big workload. Smith wasn't overly impressive as a rookie, averaging 3.5 yards per rush as a rookie, but he did score in half of the six games he had at least 10 touches in. That touchdown production is vital if he can't up his rushing average, but the patient one-cut runner should benefit from his year of experience and an improved Falcons offensive line. The Round 8 price tag offers plenty of upside with minimal risk, though the Fantasy folks who get Freeman earlier in drafts will hover around Smith in Round 7.

