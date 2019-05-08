2019 Outlook: Ito Smith
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ito Smith, RB, ATL
Ito Smith should be elevated into a part-time running back role for the Falcons this year, similar to what Tevin Coleman had in 2018. If Devonta Freeman gets hurt like he did last season, then Smith could end up with a big workload. Smith wasn't overly impressive as a rookie, averaging 3.5 yards per rush as a rookie, but he did score in half of the six games he had at least 10 touches in. That touchdown production is vital if he can't up his rushing average, but the patient one-cut runner should benefit from his year of experience and an improved Falcons offensive line. The Round 8 price tag offers plenty of upside with minimal risk, though the Fantasy folks who get Freeman earlier in drafts will hover around Smith in Round 7.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...