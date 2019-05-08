2019 Outlook: J.D. McKissic

2019 fantasy player outlook for J.D. McKissic, RB, SEA

J.D. McKissic could be the No. 3 running back in Seattle this season behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. McKissic will likely need an injury to become Fantasy relevant, but he could also compete with C.J. Prosise, Bo Scarbrough and rookie Travis Homer for touches. Keep an eye on McKissic's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.

Our Latest Stories